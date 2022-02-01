Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,815 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.64.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $179.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.33 and its 200 day moving average is $189.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market cap of $165.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.