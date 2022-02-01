Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 356 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $120.67 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $102.55 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

