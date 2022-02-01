JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 3,750 Price Target

Unilever (LON:ULVR) received a GBX 3,750 ($50.42) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ULVR. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($64.53) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,100 ($55.12) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.74) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.52) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,208.33 ($56.58).

ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,775.50 ($50.76) on Tuesday. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,450 ($46.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,388 ($58.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,903.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,972.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £96.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.89.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

