JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GWLLF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Great Wall Motor from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised Great Wall Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

Shares of Great Wall Motor stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. Great Wall Motor has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.