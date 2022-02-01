JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Coco Enterprises LLC

Coco Enterprises LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,868,000 after acquiring an additional 64,608 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 280,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,563,000 after acquiring an additional 166,345 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.35. The stock had a trading volume of 186,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,001,742. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.48 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.30. The firm has a market cap of $444.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.74.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.