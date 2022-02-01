JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (JRS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10 on March 11th

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share by the investment trust on Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JRS stock opened at GBX 692 ($9.30) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £280.30 million and a P/E ratio of 4.15. JPMorgan Russian Securities has a one year low of GBX 590 ($7.93) and a one year high of GBX 894 ($12.02). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 722.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 769.96.

In other JPMorgan Russian Securities news, insider Ashley Dunster bought 5,000 shares of JPMorgan Russian Securities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 620 ($8.34) per share, for a total transaction of £31,000 ($41,677.87).

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

