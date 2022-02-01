Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 24,192 Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 130.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 909,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,375,000 after purchasing an additional 515,441 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 127.5% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 54,249 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after purchasing an additional 103,722 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,508,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,848,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,199,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average of $55.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.35.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $460,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,347,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,367. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.