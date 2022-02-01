Jump Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Joint worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Joint by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,129,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,758,000 after acquiring an additional 115,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Joint by 36.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after acquiring an additional 245,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Joint by 84.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 196,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Joint by 28.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,274,000 after acquiring an additional 74,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Joint by 472.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,087,000 after buying an additional 246,694 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $778.72 million, a PE ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.16. The Joint Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.48.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $20.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

