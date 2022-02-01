Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 99.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 49.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALSN stock opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average is $36.93. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $46.40.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

