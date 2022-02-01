Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter worth $122,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter worth $139,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $75.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $61.76 and a 12-month high of $93.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LIVN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $58,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,428 shares of company stock valued at $538,262. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

