Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.