K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Given “Strong-Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.60.

Shares of TSE:KBL opened at C$34.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$363.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of C$32.02 and a 12-month high of C$47.22.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.52%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

