KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Purchased by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,543,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,183 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $26,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 451.5% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,930,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,251,000 after buying an additional 1,580,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,501 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,556,000 after buying an additional 809,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $21,036,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,880,000 after buying an additional 168,132 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $3,734,000.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $13.04. 693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,816. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.95. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KALV shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

See Also: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV).

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.