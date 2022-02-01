KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.71.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.62 on Monday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,930,000 after buying an additional 352,183 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 368.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 550.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 115.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 122,643 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 65,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 668.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 28,906 shares during the last quarter.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.