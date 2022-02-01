Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $123.28 Million Stock Position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,516,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,946,978 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 6.24% of Latham Group worth $123,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Latham Group by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 172,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 100,901 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 45.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the third quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 62,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

SWIM opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Latham Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $161.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Latham Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

