Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 29,694 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 727,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,694 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of AMETEK worth $90,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in AMETEK by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $136.77 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.69 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.05%.

In related news, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $3,822,259.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $710,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AME has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

