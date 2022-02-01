Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 874 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Domino’s Pizza worth $56,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $454.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $510.81 and a 200-day moving average of $505.37. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $567.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. MKM Partners increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.23.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

