Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,193,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,365 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.79% of Leslie’s worth $147,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 234.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leslie’s stock opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.81. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Leslie’s’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

