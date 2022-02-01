KeyCorp Comments on Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.04.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.01 on Monday. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $1,171,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 64,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.