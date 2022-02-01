KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for McDonald’s in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.79. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MCD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.18.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $259.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.66 and a 200 day moving average of $248.54. The stock has a market cap of $193.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

