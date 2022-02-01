KeyCorp Lowers Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $95.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.04.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.08. The company has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 593.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758,536 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $277,982,000. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,921,000 after buying an additional 2,214,799 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,651 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $154,780,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

