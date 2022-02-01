Keystone Financial Group Sells 6,343 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Keystone Financial Group cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,343 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.9% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $174.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.11.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

