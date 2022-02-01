Kimberly-Clark Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Kimberly-Clark in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy forecasts that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.84 EPS.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.93.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $137.65 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.34. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.55%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.