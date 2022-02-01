KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $510.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $462.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $453.00.

KLAC stock opened at $389.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $409.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of KLA by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of KLA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of KLA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

