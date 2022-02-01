Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Short Interest Up 53.3% in January

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KLBAY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.29. 543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323. Klabin has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.
Klabin Company Profile
