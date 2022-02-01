Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Short Interest Up 53.3% in January

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KLBAY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.29. 543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323. Klabin has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Klabin Company Profile

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forest, Pulp, Paper, and Conversion. The Forest segment involves the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus to supply the company’s pulp and paper mills and sale of wood (logs) to third parties in the domestic market.

