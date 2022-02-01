Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Short Interest Update

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,600 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the December 31st total of 144,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE stock remained flat at $$11.50 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Klöckner & Co SE engages in the production and distribution of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe. Its products include flat steel products, long steel products, tubes and hollow sections, stainless and high-grade steel, and aluminum.

