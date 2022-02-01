Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $63.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Robust revenues at the Logistics segment (up more than 100% year over year in 2021) due to increase in load count and revenue per load are driving Knight-Swift's top line. Owing to favorable freight market conditions and higher trucking rates, the company provided an upbeat earnings guidance for 2022. The company’s measures to reward its shareholders is encouraging. During 2021, the company rewarded shareholders with $63.5 million in dividends and $57.2 million in share buybacks. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upwards over the past 60 days. However, persistent rail congestion and rail allocations are hurting Knight-Swift's intermodal volumes. High costs related to driver wages, equipment, maintenance and fuel are pushing up operating expenses, thus dampening bottom-line growth.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.77.

Shares of KNX opened at $56.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $39.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.64%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,939 shares of company stock worth $8,463,645 over the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,459,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 246,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

