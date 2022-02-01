Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.36. Kronos Worldwide shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 186,474 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 7.7% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,730,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,098,000 after purchasing an additional 194,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 21.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,324 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118,926 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 57.1% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 16,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.