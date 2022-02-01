Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.36. Kronos Worldwide shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 186,474 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.21.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 7.7% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,730,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,098,000 after purchasing an additional 194,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 21.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,324 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118,926 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 57.1% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 16,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.00% of the company’s stock.
About Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO)
Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.
