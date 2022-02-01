L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.35-13.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.3-17.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.04 billion.

NYSE:LHX opened at $209.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.99. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $172.15 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LHX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised L3Harris Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.77.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.