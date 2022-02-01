L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share.

NYSE:LHX opened at $209.29 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $172.15 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.99.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.77.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.