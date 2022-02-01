L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share.
NYSE:LHX opened at $209.29 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $172.15 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.99.
In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.
