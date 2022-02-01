Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Short Interest Update

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LBRMF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 39,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,399. Labrador Iron Mines has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.
Labrador Iron Mines Company Profile
