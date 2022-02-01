Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Short Interest Update

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBRMF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 39,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,399. Labrador Iron Mines has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

Labrador Iron Mines Company Profile

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

