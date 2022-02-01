Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,833 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

ESGU stock opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.42. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

