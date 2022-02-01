Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,366 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,224 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.4% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 172,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 405,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after acquiring an additional 103,171 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 339,276 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 225,241 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

UBER stock opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.81 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.44.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

