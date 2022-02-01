Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Capital International Investors increased its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Broadcom by 500.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,607,000 after buying an additional 455,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 491,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,277,000 after buying an additional 418,595 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after buying an additional 280,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $585.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $602.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.67. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $241.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.