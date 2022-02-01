Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 105 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Netflix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $427.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $189.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $564.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $583.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.46 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

