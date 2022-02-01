Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,289 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,114,000 after buying an additional 6,170,103 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,369,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,970,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,882,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,722,000 after purchasing an additional 331,519 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCL opened at $77.81 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $64.20 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.72 and its 200-day moving average is $80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.65.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The business had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.80.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

