Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 765 ($10.29) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.70% from the company’s previous close.

LAND has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.43) to GBX 900 ($12.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($11.09) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 792.86 ($10.66).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

LON:LAND opened at GBX 794.40 ($10.68) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 765.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 725.66. The stock has a market cap of £5.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.84. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 604.40 ($8.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 822.40 ($11.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 42,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($10.07), for a total transaction of £321,987.61 ($432,895.42).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.