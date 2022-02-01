Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) PT Raised to GBX 950

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) had its target price raised by UBS Group from GBX 860 ($11.56) to GBX 950 ($12.77) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

LDSCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $950.00.

Shares of Land Securities Group stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.4157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

