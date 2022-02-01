Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Laureate Education were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 18.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,365,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,560,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,720,000 after buying an additional 679,014 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 96,841.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,586,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,064,000 after buying an additional 5,580,996 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 15.4% during the second quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,307,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,478,000 after buying an additional 307,256 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,051,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,766,000 after buying an additional 55,704 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $50,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAUR opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.70 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 50.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

