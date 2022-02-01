Lead Wallet Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46,361.00 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $46,361.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00050756 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,776.02 or 0.07179734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,613.21 or 0.99866769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00051863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00054340 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io

