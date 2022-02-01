Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LGRDY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Legrand from €105.00 ($117.98) to €110.00 ($123.60) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Legrand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Legrand alerts:

LGRDY stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 197,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,102. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.19. Legrand has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $23.59.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.