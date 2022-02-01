Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.50-14.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40-4.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.46 billion.

Shares of LII stock opened at $283.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $309.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.57. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $268.74 and a twelve month high of $356.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Lennox International alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LII. Barclays raised their price target on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lennox International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $325.71.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total transaction of $1,451,479.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $294,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,517 shares of company stock worth $3,360,259 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.