Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,592 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.13% of Liberty Global worth $20,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,214,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,179,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at $7,495,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Liberty Global by 25.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,215,000 after purchasing an additional 59,405 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at about $743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,324,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $399,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,865 shares of company stock worth $2,226,516 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA stock opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $1.05. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.