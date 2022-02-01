Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 92.5% from the December 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.07. 2,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,819. Liberty Media Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMACA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 198.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

