Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Gap Down to $124.63

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $124.63, but opened at $121.08. Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $123.67, with a volume of 1,076 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.86 and its 200 day moving average is $135.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $64.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total value of $1,819,303.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.