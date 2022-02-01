Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Gap Down to $124.63

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $124.63, but opened at $121.08. Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $123.67, with a volume of 1,076 shares changing hands.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.86 and its 200 day moving average is $135.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01.
In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total value of $1,819,303.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGND)
Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.
