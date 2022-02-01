Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Short Interest Update

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,400 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the December 31st total of 536,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCAP. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 302.6% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,613,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,724 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 467.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 61,775 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,204,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 1,267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 466,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCAP remained flat at $$10.02 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 896,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,044. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

