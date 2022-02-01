Lithium Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last Week (LITH)

Lithium (CURRENCY:LITH) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, Lithium has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lithium has a market cap of $12.08 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lithium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00051172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,789.60 or 0.07182668 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,797.75 or 0.99896491 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00051666 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00054055 BTC.

About Lithium

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,696,231 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lithium Coin Trading

