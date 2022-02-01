Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Up to $23.01

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.01, but opened at $23.89. Livent shares last traded at $23.21, with a volume of 9,548 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Get Livent alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.10.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,305,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,696,000 after buying an additional 609,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Livent by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Livent by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,648,000 after purchasing an additional 272,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,086,000 after purchasing an additional 101,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Livent by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,545,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,281,000 after purchasing an additional 611,844 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Company Profile (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.