Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Up to $23.01

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.01, but opened at $23.89. Livent shares last traded at $23.21, with a volume of 9,548 shares.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.10.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,305,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,696,000 after buying an additional 609,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Livent by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Livent by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,648,000 after purchasing an additional 272,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,086,000 after purchasing an additional 101,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Livent by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,545,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,281,000 after purchasing an additional 611,844 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Livent Company Profile (NYSE:LTHM)
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
