Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Head to Head Comparison

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lizhi and Bitfarms, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lizhi 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lizhi currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 511.51%. Bitfarms has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 118.58%. Given Lizhi’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lizhi is more favorable than Bitfarms.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Lizhi shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lizhi and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lizhi -7.16% -72.00% -27.19% Bitfarms 5.84% 5.95% 4.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lizhi and Bitfarms’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lizhi $230.33 million 0.28 -$12.60 million ($0.45) -3.09 Bitfarms $34.70 million 20.59 -$16.29 million ($0.01) -366.00

Lizhi has higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lizhi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lizhi beats Bitfarms on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lizhi Company Profile

Lizhi Inc. operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content. The company has collaboration agreements with Xpeng Motors, GAC AION New Energy Automobile, and GAC Motor, as well as with BYD DiLink and Huawei Mobile Services. Lizhi Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. It also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also provides hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

