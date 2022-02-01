Loews Corp Sells 10,000 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Loews Corp trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up 0.1% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $7,379,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CME Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 90,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in CME Group by 22.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CME. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.76. 12,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,009. The stock has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.69 and a 12-month high of $234.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.58.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $97,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,045 shares of company stock worth $4,691,620. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.